After months of anxious wait, Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-anticipated movie Brahmam has been released now on Amazon Prime Video. A remake of the Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun, the film portrays the story of a blind pianist who witnesses a murder. Unfortunately, this movie directed by acclaimed cinematographer Ravi K Chandran literally failed to recreate the magic of the original, and it ended up as a boring attempt to make a classic black comedy in Mollywood.

The X-factor Tabu

The ultimate highlight of Andhadhun was the brilliant performance of Tabu. However, Mamta Mohandas who played the role of Tabu in the Mollywood remake failed to engage audiences, and at times, she miserably went over the board. Director Ravi K Chandran chose Mamta to play this role at a time when actresses like Swetha Menon and Lena are readily available in Malayalam as better choices.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, as the blind pianist has done justice to his role. But, the actor once again repeated his cliched mannerisms which include his iconic, 'Eh Eh' several times in the movie. Yesteryear actor Shankar was apt for the role, but he did not have that adequate screen presence to perform. The only saving grace of the movie is Unni Mukundan's performance who excelled in the role of a police officer.

Great cinematography and production values, but lacked the class

Ravi K Chandran, as we all know is a brilliant cinematographer, and his astonishing frames play a crucial role in making Brahmam a watchable flick. Apart from cinematography and production values, there is nothing that is worth mentioning when it comes to Brahmam.

The film offers nothing new to the audience, and if you have already watched Andhadhun, then stay miles away from this remake.

Final Verdict

Brahmam is a boring film that failed to recreate the magic of Andhadhun. If you have watched Andhadhun, then never ever open Amazon Prime Video to watch this Mollywood remake.