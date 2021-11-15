Dulquer Salmaan's new movie Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran is literally setting the box-office on fire, as the film crossed the Rs 30 crore mark on its third day. On Sunday, the film collected more than Rs 5 crores from Kerala alone. The film is enjoying a decent run in other Indian states as well. According to reports, the film apparently grossed more than Rs 2 crores from the rest of India, while the film collected over 5 crores from worldwide box-office on Sunday.

Dulquer Salmaan climbing stairs of superstardom

The ongoing success of Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup indicates that the young star is quickly evolving as an unquestionable superstar in Mollywood. Moreover, the actor also has a huge fan following in other states which makes him a bankable star for making Pan-Indian films.

Kurup, in its theatrical run, shattered several box-office records. The film broke the record of the first-day opening of movies like Lucifer, Shylock, and Abrahaminte Santhathikal at the Kerala box office. However, the film failed to break the opening day record of Mohanlal's Odiyan.

Kurup receiving positive reviews from all corners

Dulquer Salmaan made his acting debut with the movie 'Second Show' directed by Srinath Rajendran. Kurup marked Srinath Rajendran's second outing with Kurup, and this time, the director has delivered a massive blockbuster with one of the most handsome actors in the industry.

Kurup showcases the story of Sukumara Kurup, a most wanted criminal from Kerala who faked his death by murdering a film representative to get a huge insurance amount. Dulquer Salmaan played the title role in this movie, while the character of film representative is played by Tovino Thomas.

One of the major highlights of this movie is the character played by Shine Tom Chacko. The actor portrayed the role of Pillai, a man with devilish eyes. All the other supporting star cast which includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Hareesh Kanaran, Bharath, and Sunny Wayne did justice to their roles in Kurup.