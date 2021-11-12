Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup has run into trouble on the day of its release. The Malayalam flick has been dragged to a court accusing the film of infringing the privacy of Sukumara Kurup on whom the film has been made.

What is the Controversy All About? Explained

The movie is based on Sukumara Kurup, a notorious criminal who killed film representative Chacko. The former and an NRI offered a lift to the latter, who was waiting for a late-night bus at Karuvatta in the Alappuzha district.

Kurup killed Chacko and burnt his body by setting fire to his ambassador car. As per the police, he murdered the person to fake his death in order to get insurance money to the tune of Rs 8 lakh. The incident occurred in 1984.

Now, a PIL has been filed at the Kerala High stating that it infringes upon the privacy of the Sukumara Kurup family. The court also served notices to the Union and state governments as well as Interpol.

However, Chacko's family too had served the legal notice to the makers earlier. After watching the film, the victim's son Jithin did not find any objectionable scenes nor did the scenes glorify Kurup.

Jithin was in his mother's womb his father was killed. However, the main accused is on a run for close to four decades while his accomplice driver Ponnappan and brother-in-law Bhaskara Pillai were caught and facing life terms.

Kurup Opens to Positive Reviews

Meanwhile, Kurup hit the screens on Friday and opened to positive reviews. The story tells the fictional tale of the notorious man peppered with real-life incidents. The story projected the main lead as a wayward rebel who never gets satisfied with ordinary things in life. The highly-ambition shows how an army man turns into a well-paid expatriate before turning a fugitive.

The compelling story is backed by solid performances of the actors and Dulquer Salmaan shines in the title role.