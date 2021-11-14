Dulquer Salmaan's new movie Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran is giving a ray of hope to theater owners who have been facing several setbacks due to the pandemic outbreak. The film which was released on November 12 had a massive opening, and it apparently collected more than Rs 6.5 crore worldwide. Kurup did wonders on the second day too, as most of the theaters in Kerala witnessed Housefull shows.

Kurup setting box-office on fire

On the second day, Kurup collected more than Rs 4 crores from the Kerala box office alone. From the rest of India, the film collected nearly Rs 2 crores. The overseas collection of Kurup on the second day is expected to be Rs 3 crores, which makes the cumulative gross on the second day a whopping Rs 9 crore.

If it goes like this, Kurup could easily cross the Rs 20 crore mark on the third day or the fourth day, considering the weekend factor. It should be noted that Kurup is racking up such huge sums from the Kerala box office when theaters are functioning with only 50 percent attendance.

Dulquer Salmaan: The next superstar?

The massive success of Kurup has made many people believe that Dulquer Salmaan has emerged as the next superstar in the Malayalam film industry. Some of these people are comparing Dulquer Salmaan's success with Suresh Gopi's rise in 1992. In 1992, Suresh Gopi became the third superstar in Mollywood with the success of his movie Thalasthanam, and he enjoyed a huge fan following alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Since then, no actors had received that unquestionable superstar title from the Mollywood audiences. However, with this Srinath Rajendran directorial, Dulquer Salmaan is loudly proclaiming that he is the fourth superstar in the industry. Despite limitations in his acting capability, Dulquer Salmaan has an X factor in him that could draw audiences to the theaters.