Dulquer Salmaan's new movie Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran had its grand theatrical release on November 12, 2021. The film, upon its release, received unanimously positive reviews from the audiences, and the demand in booking for the film indicates that the theater industry in Kerala is getting revived after being hit by the pandemic.

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup sets box-office on fire

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup has been released in a record number of theaters all across Kerala and globally. According to reports, Kurup has grossed more than Rs 4 crore from the Kerala box office. It should be noted that this film has managed to rack up such revenue at a time when theaters are being permitted to operate with an attendance of just 50 percent.

Dulquer Salmaan's movie had a tremendous opening in the worldwide box-office as well. The film was screened in a record number of theaters in the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Europe. According to industry sources, the cumulative collection of Kurup from Kerala, other states in India, and all across the world could be above Rs 6.5 crore on its opening day.

Can Kurup maintain momentum at the box office?

The most favorable factor for Kurup on its opening day was the absence of other movies in theaters. Most of the theaters were screening Kurup on November 12, but things will take a turn after November 25.

On November 25, Suresh Gopi's most awaited movie Kaaval will hit the theaters. The film is directed by Nithin Renji Panicker. The trailer of the film was released a few weeks back, and it had received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

On December 02, Mohanlal's big-budget flick Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will also hit the theaters. Directed by Priyadarshan, this film is touted to be the most expensive film ever made in Mollywood. Industry experts believe that all the post-pandemic collection records set by Kurup will be shattered by Marakkar on December 02.