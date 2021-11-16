Kurup, the Mollywood movie directed by Srinath Rajendran has entered the elite 50 crore club on its fifth day. Dulquer Salmaan who played the lead role in this film shared this news on his social media page. The actor also expressed his gratitude and thanked everyone for helping him to achieve this milestone.

Dulquer Salmaan's heartfelt message

"Wow!! This is huge !!! I cannot even fathom it. The sleepless nights, the countless moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, the sheer amount of stress and pressure over going through uncharted territories has all paid off. When we set out we just wanted to give the film our best and pray you all love it. I have no idea how to put in words the gratitude I have for all of you," wrote Dulquer Salman on his Facebook page.

The actor also thanked all the viewers for coming back to the theaters to watch Kurup.

"Thank you for accepting us with open arms. Thank you for coming back to the theaters. Thank you for giving us so much love. This is not just mine or my team's win. This is a win for everyone. Let's bring back more movies into theaters. Let's get back to normal. Sending you all lots of love and gratitude to each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart," added Dulquer.

Kurup: The story of Kerala's most wanted criminal

Kurup is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, who murdered a film representative to fake his death, to amass a huge insurance amount. Dulquer Salmaan played the title role in this movie, while Tovino Thomas enacted the character of the film representative.

Apart from Dulquer and Tovino, the film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, and Hareesh Kanaran in other crucial roles. Kurup had its theatrical release on November 12, and it received unanimously positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.