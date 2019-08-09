After the success of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna in 2012, Naganna has teamed up with Darshan Kurukshetra, a movie based on Hindu mythology the Mahabharatha. The latest film has ensemble cast that includes Arjun Sarja as Karna, late Ambareesh as Bheeshma, V Ravichandran as Lord Krishna, Sneha as Draupadi, etc.

Munirathna-produced movie has the music of V Harikrishna, Jayanan Vincent's cinematography and Jo Ni Harsha's editing. The film is simultaneously being released in Kannada and Telugu on 9 August, while it will be out in Tamil and Malayalam next week. The Hindi version is scheduled for release in September first week.

The movie was kick-started with the idea of making the mythological film in 2D format and the plans to make it in 3D was an afterthought. As per the makers, it has been shot twice, 2D as well as 3D formats. As a result, the Darshan-starrer, which was supposed to be out in 2018, has been delayed by an year.

The story of Kurukshetra is based on Ranna's epic poem Gadhayuddha. It will be narrated from the perspective of the Duryodhana played by Darshan. The sibling rivalry and the incidents leading to the bloody war in Kurukshetra is the primary focus in the film.

In short, the 18-day battle between the Kauravas and Pandavas will be the major highlight of the film.

Kurukshetra has garnered a lot of buzz as it is billed as one of the biggest movies ever made in Sandalwood. Further, Darshan has taken a break from his usual mass-masala films and opted for a challenging mythological role. So, will the movie live up to the expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below: