Darshan's Kurukshetra and Kiccha Sudeep's Pailwaan have avoided the clash at the box office. The initial plans to release the films on August 9 have gone for a change.

As per the latest reports, Kurukshetra release is advanced by a week. It means the mythological film will see the light of the day on August 2. Whereas Sudeep's film is pushed to September.

Although the makers of Pailwaan have refused to confirm the date, sources say that the idea is to release the film for Sudeep's birthday (September 2) which will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi festival this year.

The release of Naganna-directorial Kurukshetra is advanced due to Prabhas' multilingual movie Saaho, which will be out on August 15 for the Independence Day weekend holiday.

"We need at least two weeks between Kurukshetra and Saaho which is also releasing in multiple languages and in a huge manner. There will be disruption in the theatre allotment if there is a clash. So we decided to advance the release," Rockline Venkatesh, who is distributing the film, told Bangalore Mirror.

Kurukshetra is based on the Hindu mythology The Mahabharatha. Apart from Darshan, Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Sneha, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and many others are part of the flick.

Whereas Pailwaan is a multilingual film which will reportedly release in 2,500 screens worldwide. The makers do not want to compromise on the quality as they aim to win the hearts of the non-Kannada audience. Hence, it is delayed.

Pailwaan is a sports-drama directed by S Krishna of Hebbuli fame. Aakanksha Singh is the female lead in the multilingual movie.