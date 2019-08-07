Challenging Star Darshan's Kurukshetra will release in just three South Indian states in the first phase on Friday, August 9. The combined screen count of the Kannada and Telugu versions is estimated to be around 900-1000 screens.

Sources from the distributors' office have told The International Business Times that the movie will release only in Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana in the first phase. "It is going to release in around 500+ screens in the Telugu speaking states. The screen count is above 400 in Karnataka. It might touch 1000 screens," the source from the Rockline Venkatesh's office tells us.

The fans of Darshan outside Karnataka and Telugu-speaking states will be in for a disappointment as Kurukshetra is not releasing in centres like Mumbai, Chennai, etc. "We have decided to release the Kannada version along with the respective versions. The Malayalam and Tamil versions will hit the screens on 16 August in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Hindi version is most likely to be out in the first week of September if it fails to release on 30 August,"

Meanwhile, the advance booking has met with a stupendous response from the fans of Darshan. A lot of single screens in Bengaluru have planned for early morning shows. "The first begins at 12.15 am on Friday at Siddalingeswara. The tickets have been completely sold. So far, the pre-booking has commenced in 25+ single screens in the city and the response is terrific from the viewers," the source adds.

The makers are expecting the tickets for all the shows in Bengaluru to be sold by Thursday morning. However, the show count is expected to be lesser than Rockline Venkatesh's previous film Natasaarvabhowma as Kurukshetra is a 3-hour film.

Naganna-directorial movie is produced by Munirathna. Apart from Darshan, Ambareesh, V Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Srinath, Shashikumar, Sneha, Meghana Raj, Haripriya, Nikhil Kumar and many others are part of the mega-budget film.