Smashing a cake on someone celebrating their birthday is a long-standing tradition across the world with many waiting for the cake to be cut and the birthday song to be sung only so that the cake can go on the face.

However, this one person from the Middle East took things one step too far by smashing a cake on his pet lion's face. The video went viral of Blend Brifkani, a Kurdish man smashing a chocolate cake on the lion's face. Ironically, Brifkani happens to be the head of a local NGO, Kurdish American Cooperation Organisation.

The video began to trend in India when Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathani tweeted it with the caption, "Here is a cruel video of an #animal welfare worker smashing birthday cake into his pet #lion's face. If a so-called 'animal welfare worker' can be so cruel with a pet lion, then God forbid where this world is headed!"

The trending video shows Brifkani sitting next to the lion and as everyone is singing 'happy birthday', he smashes the cake on the animal's face. She happened to be sitting quietly and startled when it happened.

The cat then rose up and moved around, trying to get the cake from her face. The situation could have turned out very differently if the lion became violent out of fear and attacked the people around it.

Twitterati voiced out their anger at the act including Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

However, Blend Brifkani clarified the issue on Instagram saying that he would never intentionally hurt his lion, Leo. He added a video of himself with Leo with the caption, "I have never intentionally intended to abuse Leo, moreover, I would never want to hurt him in any way. The birthday video of me and Leo was pure emotions of overwhelmingness and excitement that I had while celebrating his birthday. He has grown to be my very best friend and I love him beyond words."