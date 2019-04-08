After Vijayakanth, Simbu's brother Kuralarasan invited Rajinikanth for his marriage. The young musician with his father was at the Tamil superstar's Poes Garden house on Sunday, 7 April.

Kuralarasan is set for interfaith marriage as he gears up to marry Muslim girl named Nabeelah R Ahmed. Initially, it was reported that the wedding will be held on 26 April, but it is now revealed that it will happen on 29 April.

It is followed by a grand wedding reception to held on the same evening at 29 April at ITC Grand Chola which is expected to be attend by the who's who of Kollywood and big names from politics. Going by the reports, the post-wedding event commences at 7 pm.

Rumours say that it is a love-cum-arranged marriage and their relationship has been happily approved by both the families.

It has to be noted that Kuralarasan converted to the Islam recently. However, his decision is supported by his family. "Tolerance of all religions is my policy. My elder son STR is an ardent Siva devotee. My daughter Ilakkiya is a Christian and now my younger son has preferred to follow Islam religion. I respect his decision," Deccan Chronicle quoted him as saying.

Kuralarasan was seen in movies as a child artiste in his father's movies. He turned full-time musician with Simbu and Nayanthara's Idhu Namma Aalu. Unfortunately, it failed to give him a break and Pandiraj's negative words about him did not help the cause.

He has also worked on an independent English album and the tracks have been penned-sung by the US artists. The album is recorded in New York.