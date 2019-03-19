After Kamal Haasan , one more well-known personality from Kollywood seems to be considering contesting in the Lok Sabha election.T Rajender, who had associated with both the DMK and AIADMK, is gearing up for the polls.

In a press meet, T Rajender has stated that the members of the Latchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are interesting in contesting in the upcoming election and he will soon announce his decision on contesting the election.

He says that Sarath Kumar of Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam are not having any alliance and contesting alone. "Since we were not called for alliance discussions, we'll not be in talks with other parties, though Latchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members are filing applications and are interested to contest elections independently, and I'll announce the decision on contesting lok sabha elections soon," Indiaglitz quoted him as saying.

He had earlier won the assembly election from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 1996 from the Park town constituency and was the the propaganda secretary of the party.

After expelling from the DMK, he founded Latchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in 2004 and supported the AIADMK in 2006.

The general election along with by-polls for the 21 aseembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on 18 April. AIADMK, PMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Puthiya Tamizhagam and Puthiya Neethi Katchi.are part of the BJP-lead NDA alliance, Congress has forged alliance with the DMK, DMDK , CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML, KMDK and IJK.