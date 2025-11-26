Kunickaa Sadanand walked out of the Bigg Boss 19 house with some solid equations. From Gaurav Khanna to Farhana Bhatt, everyone seemed to be impressed by the one-woman army. During her stay inside the BB house, the actress would often talk about her affair with singer Kumar Sanu. Now, in an interview, she has mentioned that talking about him was never intentional.

Kunickaa said that she would speak about her relationship in a flow and didn't mean to degrade anyone. She added that she spoke about it to impart the idea of boundaries and expectations in a relationship. "I spoke about my personal life usually in the flow while talking to Neelam, Gaurav, or Farrhana. The idea was to teach the other contestants about boundaries, not overexpecting or indulging in people pleasing," she said.

Not intentional

"It was nothing intentional; my agenda was never to degrade anyone. As for my relationships, they were right in their place during the relationship. I was in a situation mentally where I was right in what I experienced," the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress told SCREEN.

In another interview, Sadanand spoke about how it was her mental status that took a toll on her relationships. Kunickaa said that she was battling many inner demons like broken marriages, traumatic childhood and then trying to make it big in Mumbai, kids' custody battle. She added that it was all of this that made it challenging for people to be in a relationship with her.

Burden of relationship

"Regarding my other relationships, with Kumar Sanu ji and others, sometimes I feel sad wishing they were with me now because I have evolved. I genuinely feel for them because I was dealing with my own emotional upheavals," she told Zoom.

"I was navigating through my life, whether it was childhood issues, personal traumas, a broken marriage, and then struggling after moving to Mumbai. All that turmoil was within me, and in that state, my relationships must have been challenging for them too... I don't regret anything in my life. Nothing at all," she said.