Last week, Salman Khan skipped Weekend Ka Vaaras; he was in Doha for the Da-Bangg tour. But this week, he returned to the Bigg Boss 19 stage this weekend and is reprimanding contestants for their behaviour.

This Weekend Ka Vaar will show Salman Khan lashing out at Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal and Malti. Here's what happened and why Salman blasted the housemates.

Salman Khan scolds Kunickaa Sadanand, calls her 'insensitive' for calling Malti Chahar a lesbian

In promos that have gone viral, Salman is seen schooling Kunickaa Sadanand for her inappropriate remarks about Malti Chahar's sexual preferences, absolutely unacceptable. During the family week, Malti's brother, cricketer Deepak Chahar, also confronted Kunickaa for calling Malti a "lesbian."

Salman addressed the issue sternly and said, "Kunickaa, kuch maamloon par aap bahut hi insensitive nazar aayi. Malti ke bhai ne aapko saaf saaf samjhaya ki aapne jo Malti ke liye bola, woh sabko bahut hi galat laga hai. Is tarah ki stithi mein aap kyun phasna chahti hain?"

(Kunickaa, you have shown a lack of sensitivity in certain matters. Malti's brother clearly told you that what you said about her was viewed as highly inappropriate. Why put yourself in such a situation? Honestly, your justifications are even more problematic than the remarks themselves.)

When Kunickaa began arguing with Salman and he said he would show the video evidence of her behaviour, she immediately requested him not to play it, saying, "No, please, save me from embarrassment."

Here's what Deepak Chahar said during family week

In the promos that have gone viral, Kunicka, Malti and Deepak are seated in the dining area. Deepak Chahar was heard telling Kunicka, "Aapne agar kisi ko lesbian ya gay bol diya toh yeh bahut bada platform hai... aapne bola tha ke aap 100 per cent sure hain ke woh lesbian hai. Yeh bohot galat baat hai." (If you label someone lesbian or gay on such a big platform... you said you were 100 per cent sure she's a lesbian. That is extremely wrong.)

Malti, who was unaware of what Kunickaa had called her, became visibly upset. She revealed that when Kunickaa's son Ayaan Lall entered the house during family week, he apologised to her, but she didn't understand why, as she had no idea Kunickaa had used that term for her.

Deepak clarified that he wasn't trying to instigate a fight, adding, "Agar koi married nahi hai, aur aap uske baare mein kuch keh do, toh show ke baad logon ke dimaag mein galat image baith sakti hai." (If someone isn't married and you say such things about them, people may form a wrong impression about them even after the show.)

He further explained that while many people today openly share their sexual preferences and India offers freedom, no one has the right to label someone unless they themselves choose to reveal it, whether inside Bigg Boss or in real life.

Malti tells Kunickaa she is not a lesbian

Later, Kunickaa apologised to both Malti and Deepak, saying she is not homophobic and adding that her best friend is a lesbian. She claimed she was only worried about memes being made. Malti interrupted her, clarifying yet again that she is not a lesbian and asked Kunickaa to stop repeating the word.

Earlier during family week, several family members, including Tanya's brother, Ashnoor's father, Amaal Mallik's brother Armaan, Shehbaz's father, Farrhana Bhatt's mother, Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola, Kunickaa's son Ayaan, and Pranit More's brother Prayag, had visited the Bigg Boss 19 house.