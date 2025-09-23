Kumar Sanu's personal life has been grabbing headlines ever since Kunickaa Sadanand confirmed on Bigg Boss 19 their secret affair. Kunickaa revealed that Sanu was cheating on his wife with her, and the two of them had an almost two-decade-long affair. She also revealed that the two of them were living together, but he later had an affair with someone else under her nose.

Now, Kumar Sanu's ex-wife, Rita, has accused him of torturing her during her pregnancy. She has added that the super successful singer shouldn't even be called a "human being" for how he treated her. Rita told Film Window that she wasn't allowed to go outside of their home. She alleged that she wasn't even allowed to go to a parlour.

Tortured during pregnancy

"I never stepped out of the house. I wasn't allowed. I wasn't allowed to go to the parlour or get waxed. Sanu took me to court on the basis of cruelty during my pregnancy. He even had an affair during that time, which has come out today. And he dragged me to court? I was very young at that time; I felt like my whole world had crushed, and my family was shocked," Rita told Film Window.

Jaan Kumar Sanu's mother further alleged that Kumar Sanu and the family had once locked the kitchen storage while she was pregnant and left. She added that she gave the money to a watchman who got her some rice which she then cooked and ate.

Ex-wife alleges torture

"They went out once and locked the kitchen storage. I sent the watchman, got one kg of rice, and then cooked food for myself. They tortured me while I was pregnant; I couldn't do anything. They even stopped getting milk for my children and told the pediatrician they wouldn't pay. It would be wrong to call them human beings," she alleged.

Not just this, Rita alleged that when she was pregnant with Jaan, she wasn't even fed properly or taken care of at all. Rita and Kumar Sanu had gotten married in the 80s and had three kids together.