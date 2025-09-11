Popular actress Kunickaa Sadanand is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and is regarded as one of the most aggressive housemates this season. Her violent nature and constant fights with fellow contestants have led to widespread criticism online. BB watchers aren't impressed with the way she is playing, as she has even started targeting contestants' personal lives.

However, whenever a contestant points fingers at her, Kunickaa breaks down in tears. Many netizens believe that the makers and Salman Khan are biased towards her and are blindly overlooking her behaviour inside the house.

Apart from picking fights, Kunickaa has openly admitted to having an affair with singer Kumar Sanu while he was still married. She earlier revealed that Kumar Sanu was in an estranged marriage and living away from his family at the time. Their relationship lasted six years, though they kept it private out of respect for Sanu's family. However, Kunickaa's son, Ayaan Lall, has now described the affair as toxic.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Kunickaa's son appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss. Days after his visit, Ayaan Lall openly spoke about Kunickaa Sadanand and Kumar Sanu's affair.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Ayaan clarified that his mother, Kunickaa, still adores Kumar Sanu as a singer and often sings his songs. He explained that while some people assumed the affair lasted 27 years, Kunickaa had actually shared that she was 27 when it happened. The relationship lasted only a few years, and she gave birth to Ayaan at the age of 35.

Ayaan also revealed that he wasn't born at the time of the affair and only learned about it much later. He mentioned that he has never met Kumar Sanu but has spent time with Sanu's son, Jaan Sanu.

Ayaan added, "She genuinely loves his songs. She doesn't love the man anymore, I can promise you that. And my mother isn't the obsessive type. It isn't an ego thing. When I googled him and asked her about him, she said, 'He was a very important man in my life. I used to look at him as a soulmate, and everyone should experience that kind of love once in their life. It was toxic. Very, very toxic.'"

Talking about his bond with Kunickaa, Ayaan shared that they often connected over relationships when he had girlfriends, and his mother had boyfriends.

All you need to know about Kunickaa's affair

Kunickaa revealed that she first met Kumar Sanu at a friend's house, where he had come for a recording session. Being a fan, she approached him, and they ended up talking about diet and fitness for over an hour. She recalled offering him a sweetener and asking him to take care of his health. In return, Kumar Sanu thanked her and kissed her forehead.

Their second meeting happened during a film shoot in Ooty, where Kumar Sanu was vacationing with his sister and nephew. Kunickaa claimed that his marriage was acrimonious and that his wife used to abuse him.

She recounted one emotional incident: "We were having dinner together, and he got very drunk. He started crying and wanted to jump from the hotel window. He was deeply depressed. His sister, nephew, and I had to hold him down. I got very emotional because he was truly suffering. He didn't want to break his marriage or leave his children. After calming him down, I reminded him of his responsibilities towards his kids and work. I think that moment brought us closer. After that, he returned and moved to a flat near mine. We began exchanging food, and I helped him lose weight. That's how the relationship began."

Kunickaa said they were in a relationship for six years but kept it private out of respect for Kumar Sanu's family and children. She shared, "We only appeared in public when performing at shows together. I helped select his clothes and managed arrangements for his performances. I was like his wife and considered him my husband. It felt like a relationship similar to Shakuntala and Dushyant. But later, I discovered things about him that broke my heart."

Kunickaa also claimed that Kumar Sanu's wife, Rita Bhattacharya, eventually found out about the affair and retaliated by smashing her car with a hockey stick.

She said, "His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick. She would come outside my house and scream. But I understood her. She wanted money for her children; she wasn't wrong. She said she didn't want him back."

For the unversed, Kumar Sanu married his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya, in 1980, and they divorced in 1994. The former couple shares three children: Jiko, Jassi, and Jaan Kumar Sanu. In 2001, Kumar Sanu married Saloni Bhattacharya, with whom he has two children, Shannon K and Annabelle Kumar Sanu.