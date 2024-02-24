Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has left not just the social media but even celebrities divided. While many are lauding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, many have even slammed it for its portrayal of alpha male. Celebs like Kiran Rao, Swanand Kirkire, Konkona Sen and many others have objected to the toxicity in the film. However, there are many celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur who have applauded the film as well.

Kunal Kemmu weighs in on Animal

Now, Kunal Kemmu has joined the discussion too. In a recent podcast, Kunal shared his take on the film. He said that one can't call it right or wrong because we are talking about human tendency or trait here. He further said that those who feel if such a thing is valid, they should try being with such a person. He added that in such relationships after getting beaten up for 3-4 days, the next day the person would automatically threaten to bring in the police.

In a recent podcast, Kunal shared his take on the film. He said that one can't call it right or wrong because we are talking about human tendency or trait here. He further said that those who feel if such a thing is valid, they should try being with such a person. He added that in such relationships after getting beaten up for 3-4 days, the next day the person would automatically threaten to bring in the police.

Kunal's advice

"Yeh heroism acha hai. Main bhi jab Animal dekh raha tha, mujhe laga ki main phodh du kisi ko interval se pehle. Woh hota hai picturon mein, woh aapko feel karvata hai. (This heroism is good. While I was watching Animal I always wanted to beat someone up that's what a film makes you feel). But that doesn't mean you need to behave as such a selective alpha male. If you do so, then try it, you will either be jailed or get beaten up by a bigger alpha," he said.

The Go Goa Gone actor further said that pictures are made to make you feel a certain emotion but a film never asks you to become that person or emulate it.