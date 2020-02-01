Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Saturday, February 1, sent a legal notice to budget Indian carrier IndiGo Airlines, to revoke his suspension from flying for a period of six months.

Kunal is also seeking an unconditional apology from Indigo in all leading newspapers, electronic media and on all of the social media platforms currently being operated by the airline.

The comedian is seeking a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs on account of the mental pain and agony suffered, as well as losses incurred on account of cancellation of his scheduled shows and programmes in India as well as abroad on account of the ban.

Why was Kunal banned?

Kunal Kamra had earlier last week roasted TV news anchor Arnab Goswami while travelling on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight with him.

Hours after Kunal tweeted about the entire episode on the flight, IndiGo Airlines announced, "In light of the recent incident onboard 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour."

"Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," the IndiGo tweeted.

Following IndiGo's announcement, Air India and SpiceJet also barred Karma from flying on any of its flights until further notice.