Standup comedian Kunal Kamra, who was recently in news for his rant against Arnab Goswami, has shown his middle finger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called his call for Janatha Curfew a marketing stunt.

PM Narendra Modi recently addressed the country and gave a call for Janatha Curfew on March 22 to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of doctors, nurses, police and other people are working round the clock and putting their lives at risk for the safety of the citizens of the country. The Prime Minister requested everyone to thank them for their work.

Kunal Kamra tweeted a picture featuring his middle finger and captioned it with, "Prepping for tomorrow." The Coronavirus has become a big threat to mankind and people from all walks of life have extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janatha Curfew and decided to thank all the people, who are fighting against the COVID-19. Many of them furious with Kunal's act.

Kunal Kamra gets trolled

Some of them thought that Kunal Kamra is disrespecting doctors, nurses, airport staff, rickshaw walas, and all those who are out there risking their lives. They resorted to troll the standup comedian. Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) replied to him, "You may show doctors your middle finger, like so many creeps do, but we will still try our best to save your life if you fall sick. Because unlike yours, our life isn't a joke."

Another person named Runjhun Mehrotra (@runjhunmehrotra) slammed him, "Kunal kamra is showing middle finger to doctors, nurses, airport staff, rickshaw walas, and all those who are out there risking their lives only to make it easier for those who are compelled to travel or work. Only because he hates the man who has suggested this."

Responding to his trolls, Kunal Kamra denied disrespecting the people, who are fighting against the novel Coronavirus infection. The standup comedian tweeted, "I'm showing a middle finger to the PM's marketing stunt at a time like this, the epidemic seems to be underreported & our economy in anyway in state of panic... He should realise that there's no election around the corner & propose policies instead of these stunts..."