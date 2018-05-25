Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Neelamani Raju, who was reprimanded by Mamata Banerjee for forcing her to walk a few metres to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, on May 23, has been transferred by the newly elected chief minister.

The West Bengal chief minister had been invited to the swearing-in ceremony along with other regional politicos from across India as Kumaraswamy wanted to showcase the unity of the opposition parties. However, heavy rains which lashed Bengaluru just a few hours before the ceremony not only spoiled the seating arrangements that were made in the open but also caused traffic snarls near Vidhan Soudha.

As a result, Banerjee was forced to walk to the venue. Besides complaining about the inconvenience to Raju, the WB CM had also expressed discontentment to HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy.

A video of Banerjee explaining her situation to a few dignitaries like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar had gone viral on social media. Though the JD(S) leaders pacified the West Bengal CM, her apparent discontentment over walking to the Vidhan Soudha got her trolled on Twitter.

While a few condemned her behaviour, others mocked her for the law and order situation in her state.

Amrita Bhinder @amritabhinder Power has a short span. And the smaller you are, the more you feel it? People lose their capacity to walk, think, and remain grounded quite easily, no?

Pawan Dutta‏ @drpwndutta So this is the way they run democracy. Shame on you @MamataOfficial You can't be a people's leader.

SR Madhavi‏ @Madhavi_Ap First she has no shame to complain about walking few metres and on top of it making it as a fuss. And see how the old man once a PM is made to go around appeasing and explaining . Sad state of affairs.. imagine his pride if it had been the coalition with BJP.

On Thursday, the second day of the JD(S)-Congress government, Raju, the first women officer to head the Karnataka police force, was transferred.

However, an official of the state home ministry said that Raju was not transferred owing to the incident wherein she was rapped by Banerjee, reported DNA. The official said that the transfers are a regular occurrence in the police department and rubbished reports of politics being the reason for her transfer, the English daily added.