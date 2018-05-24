West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trolled for reprimanding DIG Neelamani Raju at the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bangalore on Wednesday.

HD Kumaraswamy had invited all the left-wing leaders of the country to show the unity of opposition parties at his oath-taking ceremony. But heavy rain ended destroying the traffic arrangements in Bangalore. This created a problem for dignitaries in reaching the stage on Wednesday evening.

Mamata Banerjee was one of those who were upset with the traffic arrangements. The West Bengal Chief Minister was forced to walk a short distance to reach the Vidhana Soudha (state assembly) for the swearing-in ceremony as a number of vehicles blocked the route to the venue, according to ANI.

Mamata Banerjee lodged a complaint with Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Neelamani Raju. She was seen gesturing her dismay to the Karnataka DGP and was later seen explaining her situation to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and CM HD Kumaraswamy, who were apparently seen pacifying her.

ANI tweeted a video which shows Mamata Banerjee reprimanding DIG Neelamani Raju for forcing her to walk a few metres to reach Karnataka Vidhana Soudha. The footage also shows the West Bengal CM expressing discontentment to HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy.

#WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reprimands DIG Neelamani Raju as she came to Karnataka Vidhana Soudha for oath taking ceremony because reportedly had to walk a few metres, also expressed discontentment to HD Deve Gowda & HD Kumaraswamy. #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/WZ2n0QVE9b — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

This video featuring drama created by Mamata Banerjee also created a lot of buzz on social media with many asking, "If she can't a few steps, how can she run a state?" In reply to the ANI video, many people condemned her behavioor and trolled her. A few even mocked her for the law and order situation in her state. Here are some of those tweets.

Amrita Bhinder @amritabhinder

Power has a short span. And the smaller you are, the more you feel it? People lose their capacity to walk, think, and remain grounded quite easily, no?

Sachin Y Karlekar‏ @KarlekarSachin

How can you expect Law & Order to be alright in West Bengal if the CM like her insults the Uniform openly. This is just a reminder to all in uniform..

Mihir Jha‏ @MihirkJha

Lioness of Bengal & Future PM of UPA is angry & abusing DIG & complaining to CM & Former PM BECAUSE she had to walk few metres! So much hate & anger in heart! Try Yoga didi

Pawan Dutta‏ @drpwndutta

So this is the way they run democracy. Shame on you @MamataOfficial You can't be a people's leader.

Aytirn ‏ @GorkhaCheli

Back home police is ready to bow to her whims. Kind of habituated. New place. Both must be reeling with shock. @MamataOfficial thinking Why she had to walk and DIG #Neelamani thinking whats the big deal in walking few steps.

Prateek Shukla‏ @ipratikshukla

Dekh lo India walon Agar Mamata Maya Akhilesh Antonia Raul jahil log aaye toh yeh hi dekhne ko milega

Saurabh kishore‏ @wdamidoinhere

With all these failed, jailed, to-be-jailed politicians & their rejected & jaded politics how can we e'en entertain the thought of poribartan/change!? You can't have 21st century India led by politicians whose politics is firmly stuck in the 1980s & 1990s!!

Durga Mohanty‏ @DurgaPMohanty

@MamataOfficial didi this is Karnataka not ur police wala goonda paschim Banga..Here officers are very righteous and do their duty as per their book of democracy..u shld have watched it in the tv at ur den

Srivatsa Krishna‏ @SrivatsaKrishna

learn difference between DIG Vs DGP.Learn difference between corrupt lady @MamataOfficial who sells her paintings to make a living/ whose police terrorize common people Vs honest upright lady IPS Mrs.Raju.If Mamata can't walk 100m will she walk the talk on her promises to people

SR Madhavi‏ @Madhavi_Ap

First she has no shame to complain about walking few metres and on top of it making it as a fuss. And see how the old man once a PM is made to go around appeasing and explaining . Sad state of affairs.. imagine his pride if it had been the coalition with BJP.

Sanjit Roy‏ @sanjitroy1984

How a sarak chap politician treat a ips officer like this, aur kitna niche girenge, police officer put their lives for us, do toughest job for safety of public. jahilo learn to respect police.

Jaideep Bhattacharje‏ @jaideepb

She insulted a 1) Police Official and 2) a female police officer! So typical of this ruffian CM.

Srinivas Shenoy‏ @shenoysri

Does @MamataOfficial think she is in #WestBengal where she can threaten officers and kill people for her whims and fancies, ridiculous... @hd_kumaraswamy just fell short of falling at her feet. #WhatsHappening here...

Savita‏ @saavy_m

What right does Mamata Banerjee have to reprimand DGP & IG of Karnataka state when the weather was bad and it was raining so traffic was moving slowly