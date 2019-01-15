Amid allegations of the BJP trying to poach MLAs of the ruling coalition in Karnataka, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday asserted that there was no threat to the government headed by his son HD Kumaraswamy.

"It is not in anybody's hands, including the media. However much you cry hoarse, nothing will happen because it is in the hands of God. When a party (JDS) of 38 MLAs gets the blessings of a national party (Congress), it is all the wish of God," Gowda said.

His comments came just before two MLAs -- H Nagesh (Independent) and R Shankar of the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party -- withdrew support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition. Both the Congress and the BJP have been accusing each other of trying to lure away each other's legislators.

The BJP has shifted its MLAs to a resort in Haryana's Nuh district near the national capital, a source said on Tuesday. On Sunday, state Water Resource Minister D K Shivakumar had alleged that three Congress MLAs were camping in a hotel in Mumbai.

Gowda said it was an "illusion" to think that the Congress-JD(S) government was in trouble. He said the media, as well as state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, were in "confusion".

"You are under some confusion (about the stability of the government) as also is Yeddyurappa, but I have no such confusion. Nobody can destabilise the government because it is the wish of God," the JD(S) supremo said.

Gowda also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations that Rs 60 crore and ministerial positions were offered to the MLAs of the ruling coalition by the BJP.

"Does it look good that a national party (BJP) is hoarding its 104 MLAs? I am not talking about Amit Shah but Modi, who talks a lot throughout the day," he said.

"All our MLAs are together at home. We are not worried about them," he added.

Gowda said the Congress was unnecessarily worried. "(KC) Venugopal (AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka affairs) has arrived here because he must have been shook after listening to some news, but there is no need for any confusion," he said.