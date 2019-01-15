India is celebrating its 71st Army Day on Tuesday to commemorate the valour and sacrifices of its armed forces and also mark the day when the first Commander-in-Chief, Lieuenant General KM Cariappa, took over from General Sir Francis Butcher on January 15, 1949.

Easy to shout "How's the Josh? High Sir" in AC Hall; real bravery is being in the situation War-cry of Army man's daughter- "Tiger 9GR, ho ki hoina?

[Tiger of 9 Gorkha Rifles, was he or not? The greatest of all, was he or wasn't he?] "Ho, Ho, Ho!"

[yes he was, he was]#ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/FhH6Xe79ja — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 15, 2019

The day began with an annual parade held at the Cariapa Parade Ground in New Delhi, which is overseen by the Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat. And setting the example of gender equality, two female officers led an all-male contingent and a motorcycle daredevils display team.

While Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi led the Army Service Corps (ASC) contingent, Captain Shikha Surabhi was at the forefront of Army's Daredevils Motorcycle Display Team comprising 33 men riding nine bikes in a pyramid. General Rawat also awarded gallantries, medals and bravery awards among the soldiers and paid his tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various other Union ministers paid tributes to the Indian Army men on the Army Day and saluted their bravery.

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army to veterans and their families. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2019

The Prime Minister, while paying homage to the Indian Armymen, ex-servicemen and their families said that all the countrymen are proud of the determination and bravery of the Indian Army.

सेना दिवस के अवसर पर हमारे जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। हम सभी देशवासियों को अपने सैनिकों के दृढ़ संकल्प एवं समर्पण पर गर्व है। मैं उनके अदम्य साहस एवं वीरता को प्रणाम करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2019

Greetings and warm wishes to all Army personnel, ex-servicemen and their families on the #ArmyDay. The Indian Army is known worldwide for its exceptional courage, bravery and the highest standards of professionalism. Indian Army will always remain the pride of our nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2019

On #ArmyDay, a tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. Every single one of them is the epitome of matchless valor and boundless determination; and embodies the motto of the Indian Army: Service Before Self. Let us proudly honor our army! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LWe4dv5531 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 15, 2019

Here are some inspirational quotes from the brave soldiers of the Indian Army:

1. "A Soldier is above politics and should not believe in caste or creed." Field Marshal KM Cariappa.

2. "Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure." Capt. Vikram Batra.

3. "The enemy are only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round." Major Somnath Sharma.

4. "There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued." Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

5. "You have never lived until you have almost died. And for those who choose to fight, life has a special flavour. The protected will never know." Capt. R Subramanian.

6. "Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail." Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey.

7. "If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha." Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw.