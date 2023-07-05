Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed that he has proof for cash-for-transfer cases against the ruling Congress government in Karnataka.

Showing off a pen drive in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, Kumaraswamy said that the pen drive has all records and he would release it at an appropriate time.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said that there were two transfers in the department of Energy. "One of the transfers was made after receiving Rs 10 crore. The officer's per day income is Rs 50 lakh. The records of the conversation of an influential minister over cash-for-transfer is very much here.

"I have a pen drive which has all documents and proofs. It has a conversation on transfer and it will be released at an appropriate time," he said.

Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the Congress party for discussing the issue of who paid rent for the West End star hotel from where he operated during his tenure as the CM, stating, "don't I have the capacity to spend Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh per month? I have not gone to rowdies with liquor bottles before I came to politics. I did not show blue films at tents in villages before coming to politics. They can't talk about me in such a casual manner," he charged.

Kumaraswamy further challenged the Congress government to get the investigation done on his properties.

"Let them also probe into transfers made at that point of time," he said.

Sources explained that Kumaraswamy's statements were directed towards Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to comment over the development.

DyCM D.K. Shivakumar asked Kumaraswamy to file a complaint before the Lokayukta. "There is no such development," he said while reacting to the charges of Kumaraswamy.

"There is a setback in the elections. In the depression, he is talking about anything and everything. Let him pursue his politics and we will carry forward our politics," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)