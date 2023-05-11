Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has reportedly flew to Singapore on Wednesday night with his son Nikhil to seek medical advice. The JD(S) leader is likely to return on Saturday, May 13, when the counting of votes takes place.

Kumaraswamy's journey to Singapore, according to JD(S) insiders, is to provide him with a few days of rest and medical care following a gruelling poll campaign in the state. The JD(S) leader has been travelling the state as part of his party's campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections, which were held on May 10.

Kumaraswamy held a rally called 'Pancharathna Yatre' as part of his campaign, with the goal of rallying support for the JD(S) ahead of the elections. The JD(S) leader had also urged Karnataka residents to vote for party candidates and "bless the party."

However, exit few polls show that the JD(S) may not fare so well in the elections, with the Congress and the BJP being on the top. According to some reports, Kumaraswamy's journey to Singapore is intended to assist him overcome the disappointment generated by these expectations.

Despite the exit polls' prediction, the JD(S) is optimistic about reclaiming power in the state. Following the 2018 assembly elections, the party established a coalition government with the Congress, but the government fell in 2019 as numerous MLAs switched sides.

It is worth to recollect that Kumaraswamy took a similar vacation to Singapore the day following the Karnataka Assembly Elections in 2018. The BJP slammed the action, accusing Kumaraswamy of abdicating his leadership responsibilities. Kumaraswamy, on the other hand, defended the trip, saying he had informed his party of his absence and would return in a few days.

In the meantime, vote counting will take place on May 13, with results are likely to be known by evening. Exit polls announced after voting in Karnataka predicted, that the Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not regain the 37 seats it won in 2018, but would remain a key regional factor in the state. If Karnataka has a hung assembly, the JD-S might emerge as the kingmaker.

According to political experts, the JD(S) would have to play the kingmaker once again, but the cards will be off the table if Siddaramaiah is offered as the chief ministerial candidate.