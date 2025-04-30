Kuldeep Yadav slapped Rinku Singh twice after the IPL match last night. The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders took a serious turn when Kuldeep slapped Rinku. KKR won the match against DC by a huge margin. It was all fun and games until Yadav's sudden move shocked not just the people at the stadium but even Rinku Singh.

Kuldeep slaps Rinku

Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh were seen chatting with a few more players post-match. The players were seen laughing and enjoying the win when suddenly Kuldeep slapped Rinku Singh. The KKR star looked shocked and gave a stern look to Kuldeep, who again slapped him. The two then seemed to be getting into a verbal spat.

Netizens fume

Whether Kuldeep's actions were just playful or intentional is not clear yet, as both the players have maintained silence on the matter. However, the video doing the rounds has triggered extreme social media reactions and angered the fans of Rinku. Many have demanded that Kuldeep be banned; many have called for his suspension.

"Saw it live...his face changed completely," wrote a user.

"First was fun , In second slap Rinku got serious," another user commented.

"@BCCI @JayShah this cannot be allowed. These stars should be setting an example of ethics and behaviour for younger generation. I demand kuldeep yadav be banned from IPL forever. @imkuldeep18," opined a social media user.

"Rinku Bhai, please file a case and let ACP Pradhyuman investigate this case," read a comment.

"@UPGovt this is very serious, book an FIR on Kuldeep as soon as possible," another comment read.

On the other hand, Sunil Narine shared the credit for winning the match with Rinku Singh. "It was a total team effort, we started in the middle overs with Anky (Angkrish) and Rinku with the bat. I still back myself to come back and deliver for the team. There are games when you start well and struggle and then there are games that you do not begin well and end well," he said in a post match presentation.