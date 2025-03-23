The opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was every bit of a gala event! From Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani to Shreya Ghoshal, some of the biggest names of the industry docked down to make the opening ceremony a spectacular event. Shah Rukh Khan even made the two big names from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru dance to his beats.

SRK invited Rinku Singh of KKR and Virat Kohli to take on his dance challenge. The two danced and looked at ease. Until, Kohli extended his hand for a handshake and was snubbed by Rinku Singh. The move came as a major surprise to all the cricket lovers as Rinku and Virat are known for their camaraderie.

Social media reacts

However, the recent snub left their fans shocked. Now, whether or not it was intentional remains to be clarified but it has generated some fierce response on social media. "Rinku singh ignored Virat Kohli," wrote a user. "Why Rinku Singh didn't shake hands with Kohli?" asked another user. "Rinku Singh didn't do right by not shaking Kohli's hand," read a comment.

LORD #rinkusingh ignored him so brutally

That was not good at all ? match yahi Jeet gayi KKR#RCBvsKKR#ipl2025schedule pic.twitter.com/3lxaCAUQs5 — Mindset (@realrahuljaiwal) March 22, 2025

"That is not expected from Rinku," another comment read. "Ignore your problems just like Rinku Singh ignored Virat Kohli," one more of the comment read.

SRK calls Virat OG of IPL

"Virat is the only player who has played for just one team since the beginning of the IPL in 2008, RCB. He's the OG Gen Old of the IPL. He's such a big inspiration; I even used to stay awake late at night during his Under-19 days to watch him bat. I'm fortunate to be alongside him," Shah Rukh Khan said praising Kohli at the event.