Rinku Singh's omission from the T20 World Cup 2024 squad hasn't gone down well with anyone. From former cricketers questioning the decision to social media getting furious over the exclusion; Rinku Singh has become the trending topic all across. Rinku, who was touted as the 'next big thing' in cricket too is shocked and heart-broken over the exclusion.

Even though Singh is not part of the 15-man squad, he has been included as a reserve player. Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have also been added to the list of reserved players. What's even more saddening is that Rinku Singh was so sure of his inclusion that he had asked his father to get crackers and sweets.

The T-20 squad

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

"Team India doesn't deserve Rinku Singh #Rinku #RinkuSingh #TeamIndia #T20WC2024," wrote a user. "It's hard to believe that Rinku Singh, averaging 89 with a strike rate of 177, didn't make it into the Team India side. Rinku must be wondering what more he needs to do to earn his spot. Truly one of the unluckiest players.#RinkuSingh," another user commented.

"#ShivamDube is out on duck 0(1) Karma is bitch. We want Rinku Singh in WC T20 #rinkusingh," a social media user commented. "Mark my words in feature he will lead Indian Team in WC," another social media user opined. "Feeling really sad for this guy. He deserved to be there. #rinkusingh," read a comment.

"We still haven't gotten over this news. Truly heart breaking and complete injustice to Rinku Singh!@rinkusingh235 We are proud of you and will always be, no matter what!" another comment read.

"Speechless! Angry! Sad! How on earth you can drop Rinku Singh? He sealed his place even before the IPL began. When are we going to get rid of favouritism and politics in Indian cricket," a person commented.