With many of their star players opting out of the season due to various reasons, KKR started at a very bleak note of winning IPL 2023. However, for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh has emerged as a jackpot.

The make or break player left the whole cricket world and fans take notice with his a extraordinary five sixes on the final five balls of the match against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Rinku's exceptional journey

Rinku came in at a time when KKR had almost given up hope of winning the match against HT. But, Rinku has been that rare find for the Nitish Rana led team this season. Now, many may not know this but Rinku Singh comes for a very humble background. Rinku's father is one of the many gas delivery agents who delivers cylinders, home to home. The family was also under the pressure of tremendous loan.

"I am doing everything for my family. The hard times are now over. I told my father to leave his job. He has been working for 30 years. When I asked him to quit, he insisted on continuing," Rinku Singh told NDTV.

Rinku Singh also said that even he and his brothers used to carry cylinders on their shoulders and delivered it from home to home. "I and my brothers used to go from door to door to deliver gas cylinders with our father. My father used to be against me playing cricket. He wanted me to work with him and contribute money. Mom used to support me," he said.

The focus right on

Despite his terrific performance in the first few matches, Rinku Singh is not letting success get over his head. The young player wants to just focus and concentrate on materialising his KKR dreams before looking at a place in Team India.