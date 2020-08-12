Of late, Kangana Ranaut's team had been targetting several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt or Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana over nepotism debate. They also didn't hesitate to label Bollywood biggies as 'movie mafias' and 'chaploos outsiders' to those who failed to favour Kangana's idea of nepotism.

However, a certain trend had emerged on Twitter demanding a suspension of Kangana's team account for spreading hate, negativity and encouraging toxic bullying culture. And actress Kubbra Sait, who became household with her role of Kukkoo in Sacred Games, lent her support to the trend. And needless to say, it didn't go down well with Kangana's Twitter team.

"Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity.

But now, enough no? #SuspendTeamKangana," Kubbra Sait tweeted.

In response to Kubbra's actions, Kangana's Twitter team used sharp words to criticize the actress' move and asked her if she intended to please industry people by supporting the trend.

"Dear ⁦@KubbraSait⁩ you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?" Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted from their official handle.

Known for mincing no words, Kubbra gave a befitting reply to the team saying that their handle has become toxic.

"This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic. I unfollowed & reported you too. What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible. I don't make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won't either," Kubbra Sait replied.

Well, it surely takes a lot of courage to call out one of the biggest stars in Bollywood on a public platform. And Kubbra has shown exactly how it's done keeping her dignity, integrity and spunk intact.