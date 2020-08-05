Kangana Ranaut has now launched a scathing attack on the Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra

Cabinet Minister, Aaditya Thackeray for saying that 'dirty politics' is being played over actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Many people had been pointing fingers at Aaditya for his alleged involvement with Sushant and

his closeness with other Bollywood celebrities. He was also being questioned for his silence on

Sushant's death investigation.

These allegations certainly didn't go down well with Aaditya who issued a statement on Twitter

he dismissed the reports of his involvement in Sushant's death and dubbed it as 'dirty politics'.

The son of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also took a jibe at the opposition

claiming that some people couldn't digest the fact that the ruling State Government is getting

lauded for their efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Hence they started this dirty politics over Sushant Singh Rajput's case," Aaditya said in his

statement. He also admitted to having good rapport with Bollywood stars saying that 'it's not a

crime'.

Kangana's team questions Aaditya Thackeray

But Aaditya's remark irked Kangana Ranaut's team who slammed the youth politician reminding

him of how his father got the CM seat.

"Ha ha look who is talking about dirty politics, how your father got CM seat is a case study of

dirty politics sir... forget all that ask your father to answer few questions related to SSR death ..

1) Where is Rhea? ...(1/4)

"2) Why @MumbaiPolice didn't take FIR on SSR's unnatural death?

3) When a complaint was made about SSR's life being in danger in the month of Feb, why

@MumbaiPolice called it a suicide on day one? ..(2/4)

"4) Why don't we have forensic experts or SSR phone data who all called and spoke to him

during the week of his murder?

5) Why IPS Vinay Tiwari is locked up in the name of quarantine?

6) Why being fearful of CBI?

7) Why Rhea and her family looted Sushant money? ..(3/4)

"These questions have nothing to do with politics please answer these...(4/4)," Kangana Ranaut's

digital team said in a series of tweets.

Take a look.