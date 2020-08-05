The Modi government has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 5. The SC was hearing the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty for the transfer of the investigation from Patna to Mumbai Police.

KK Singh, the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment of suicide. He accused the actress of illegally transferring Rs 15 crore from Sushant's account while making allegations of mentally harassing him.

Supreme Court has directed all parties to file their respective replies within three days and further hearing in the matter to be held after a week, as per news agency ANI.

The court observed that the truth behind the Bollywood actor's death should come out. "Truth should come out so far as actor's death is concerned," the bench said, according to news agency PTI.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy ordered the Maharashtra government to apprise the court on the probe conducted so far by the Mumbai police. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence on 14 June.

The Mumbai Police has been investigating the case and summoned many leading names from the film industry that includes Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt.

However, netizens and celebrities have been demanding a CBI probe into his death, while the Mahrashtra was reluctant to handover the case to the central agency.