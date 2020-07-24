Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and host of other Telugu celebs have showered wishes upon TRS leader and Telangana Minister KTR aka KT Rama Rao, who is celebrating his birthday today.

KT Rama Rao is the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and he is currently holding portfolios like the Minister of MA&UD, Industries and IT&C. The 44-year-old TRS leader is active on Twitter and other social media channels and he has put them to the best use to address the issues faced by citizens of the state. This is why he is the most loved and adored minister from KCR's cabinet.

KTR well understood the importance of the Telugu film industry. He has maintained very cordial relationship with most of the celebs. He wishes them on their birthday and attends their family events. He watches movies, whenever he gets time and shares reviews. He also addresses their problems immediately. Through his conduct, he has earned many admirers from Tollywood.

A host of celebs from the Telugu film industry took to their Twitter account to wish KTR on his birthday. They praised his energy and good work and prayed for his good health. The young Minister was all thrilled to see the flood of wishes coming his way and he kept thanking everyone.

Here are Telugu celebs' birthday wishes to KTR:

Chiranjeevi: Dear Tarak @KTRTRS Tulip Bouquet I have always been delighted & thankful for the way you are ALWAYS accessible to needy citizens & provide reassurance by personally reaching out, helping.More power to you to serve people more & more & for many many years!

Pawan Kalyan: My wholehearted Birthday wishes! to Our Dear Brother Shri @KTRTRS ; we all pray to 'Lord Chilkur Balaji' - to bless you with health, prosperity & well being on this special day.

Mahesh Babu: Wishing you a very happy birthday @KTRTRS ! May you continue to lead by example. Happiness and peace to you always

