Telangana's Information Technology and Industry Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to complete the T-Fiber project, which aims at providing affordable and high speed broadband connectivity across the state, within 10 months.

At a review meeting, the minister directed the master system integrators to speed up the on ground project execution. He said that the Right of Way Act would be reviewed to ensure brisk progress of work.

L&T Infotech, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) are the system integrators for the project, which is to be executed with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

T-Fiber's impact

Rama Rao, who is the chairman of the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation, said T-Fiber network once completed, will help transform the delivery of government to government and government to citizen services across the state, especially in rural areas by connecting government institutions, enterprises and households.

The minister stated that reliable broadband connectivity will facilitate seamless Work-From-Home option for the IT and allied sectors in a post-COVID world.

He stated that digital infrastructure is proving to be a game-changer in the fight against Covid-19. The importance of a robust digital infrastructure once again validated in the form of increased demand for online education, online healthcare and e-commerce services during the current pandemic.

He noted that the T-Fiber network has a lot of potential to revolutionize delivery of online education, tele-health and agriculture services in the state by enabling high speed connectivity and digital content reliably and seamlessly.

T-Fiber's key role in state's digital transformation

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, directed the T-Fiber team to connect Rythu Vedikas coming up in the state. He said this would enable the vision of the Chief Minister to bring all the farmers in the state to come under one roof to discuss, interact and exchange of ideas with ministers and government officials through video conferencing. Farmers can also benefit as they will have better access to prices and other marketing information at their fingertips.

He said that the potential of T-Fiber network once ready will be enormous in delivering the citizen services across the state.

He asked the officials to bring all existing network infrastructure in the state and the state data centre under T-Fiber.

KTR, who is also the Minister for Municipal Administration, directed the officials to include all municipal corporations and municipalities in the scope of T-Fiber.

