The Chairman of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDC), Basanagouda Daddal, is reportedly missing even as the ED prepares to take him into custody in connection with irregularities in the Board.

Sources said on Saturday that Karnataka Congress MLA Daddal cannot be found at his residence in Bengaluru or at his native place Raichur.

Daddal had appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday, and he disappeared after that, sources said.

Sources alleged that Daddal had voluntarily appeared before the SIT to escape arrest by the ED. However, the SIT officers allegedly explained to him that the ED could always take him into custody even if he was in their custody and sent him away.

According to sources, the ED has gathered enough evidence regarding Daddal investing funds allegedly misappropriated from the tribal Board, into real estate.

The ED has also tracked significant amounts of money transferred into the accounts of his family members through NEFT, RTGS, and UPI transactions.

Daddal has allegedly bought large plots of land on the outskirts of Raichur, close to the Bharat Mala National Highway.

He also purchased 4.31 acres of land in his son's name, on May 22 this year.

Board superintendent Chandrasekaran ended his life on May 26.

The ED is most likely to arrest Daddal and will also issue a notice to his son, regarding the property, sources said.

