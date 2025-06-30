IANS

A series of heart attack cases in Hassan district of Karnataka has raised serious concerns across the state, as three cases of massive heart attacks resulting in the deaths of three individuals were reported on Monday in the district.

As per the district health authorities' data, 21 people have died across Hassan district in the last 40 days, the majority of them under the age of 50. Shockingly, five of the deceased were just 20 years old.

Family members of the victims have claimed that the individuals had no prior medical history of heart disease.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed on Monday that the government would identify and resolve the underlying problem.

"Directions have been given to the Health Department to form a committee. We need to identify the root cause. Once we understand the problem, we can work toward solutions. Our first step is to identify the issue and address it accordingly," said Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka government has appointed Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Gupta to head a 10-member team to study the sudden spate of heart attacks in Hassan district.

According to officials, taluk-level health officers have been directed to attend immediately to patients reporting chest pain and to seek assistance from Bengaluru if necessary.

One of the victims, Lepakshi, a 50-year-old homemaker, developed back pain at 7:45 am on Monday at her residence in Hassan. Though she was rushed to the hospital, she died of a cardiac arrest.

In another case, 58-year-old Muttaiah, an English professor, collapsed while having tea in front of his college in Channarayapatna town of Hassan district. Doctors declared that he died of a massive heart attack.

Kumar, a 53-year-old farmer, was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain but died of a heart attack shortly after, according to sources. Health department officials have stated that they are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Lohit, an army officer who had come on vacation, also succumbed to a heart attack recently. He had served in the army for 20 years and had been married for seven years. He was supposed to return on July 3.