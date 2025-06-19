The Karnataka government has announced a significant policy change, increasing the reservation for minority communities in housing schemes from 10% to 15%. This decision, made during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aims to address the housing needs of minority communities across both urban and rural areas. Minister for Law H.K. Patil, speaking at a press conference, confirmed the approval of the Housing Department's proposal to enhance the reservation in housing allotments under various schemes.

Minister Patil explained that the Central government had issued a directive highlighting the shortage of housing among minority communities, prompting the state government to act in line with social justice principles. He stated, "The Housing Department's proposal to increase reservation in the allotment of houses in both rural and urban areas under various schemes — from 10 percent to 15 percent— has been approved." The decision is supported by research and data showing a significant gap in home ownership among minority communities compared to SC-ST communities and the general category.

The move is part of a broader effort by the Karnataka government to address social justice issues and improve living conditions for minority communities. The Sachar Committee report and recent directives from the Central government have highlighted the need for such measures, and the state government has taken these recommendations into account.

Political Backlash and Legal Concerns

The decision has sparked controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly objecting to the increase in housing quota for minorities. The BJP argues that this move will negatively impact the reservation for general category, SC, ST, and OBC communities. Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi criticized the decision, stating that it would lead to an unconstitutional reservation based on religion, which the Supreme Court has ruled against.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "Today, the Karnataka government has made a decision to provide 15% reservation for minorities in a religion-based housing scheme....Earlier, Siddaramaiah and his team had given 4% reservation in contracts, and now 15% in… pic.twitter.com/Ntm66OhlxL — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2025

Joshi accused the Karnataka government of attempting to implement a religion-based reservation, similar to a previous attempt to introduce a 4% reservation in government contracts. He argued that the decision to allot 15% reservation under housing schemes was another reckless move by the state government. Despite the criticism, Minister Patil clarified that the decision applies to all housing schemes and that other communities will continue to receive their due reservations.

Minister Patil addressed concerns that the decision was made solely to benefit Muslims, stating, "For those who want to politicize the allotment of houses to the poor, we cannot offer explanations. I can only say that the government has a noble intention of providing housing to communities in genuine need and the poor." The increase in housing quota for minorities is expected to benefit all minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, and Jains.