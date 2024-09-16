IANS

Karnataka Police detained four minors on Monday for raising a Palestinian flag while riding a bike in Chikkamagaluru district, police sources confirmed. The detained minors are being questioned regarding the incident.

The boys are being asked how they obtained the Palestinian flag and whether they were instructed to ride around the city holding the flag or if they acted on their own.

A police team, headed by an Inspector, has been formed to investigate the incident.

The police department is taking the case seriously and conducting a thorough probe.

Police are on high alert as the Eid Milad festival procession is set to pass through major arterial roads in Chikkamagaluru city.

A case has been registered at the Chikkamagaluru City Police Station.

IANS

The incident involving minors riding a two-wheeler, holding and waving a Palestinian flag, took place on Sunday, according to the police.

The authorities obtained a video of the incident, and given the sensitive situation in the state following the violence during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Nagamangala, the police tracked down and detained the accused individuals.

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader, R Ashoka has condemned the incident and called for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Suspecting organised efforts to disturb peace in Karnataka, Ashoka stated, "The local police are finding it difficult to break through this organised and sponsored network, which is believed to have interstate and international connections. Therefore, I urge Home Minister G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately hand over these cases to the NIA for further investigation."

(With inputs from IANS)