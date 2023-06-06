Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwara, is set to embark on a crucial visit to the volatile coastal districts of the state. During his two-day tour of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the Minister will engage in discussions with local police regarding the moral policing and cow vigilantism in the region.

Early this morning, Minister Parameshwara departed from Bengaluru, making his way to Dakshina Kannada district's headquarters, Mangaluru. There, he will preside over a gathering of police officials at the West Zonal office, followed by meetings with prominent members of the Congress party at the Mangaluru Congress office.

Later in the day, the Minister will chair an important assembly at the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate. Subsequently, he will proceed to Udupi district, where he is scheduled to convene with police authorities at the office of the Superintendent of Police.

As part of his visit, Minister Parameshwara will also pay a visit to the revered Kollur Mookambika temple in Kollur on March 7. He will conduct a special worship ceremony before returning to Bengaluru, concluding his visit to the coastal districts.

The coastal Karnataka region, a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that witnessed numerous incidents of moral policing, cow vigilantism, love jihad, attacks on churches, and acts of terrorism, has become communal sensitive with frequent tensions.

During the previous BJP government, the region witnessed the emergence of the hijab crisis, accompanied by gruesome retaliatory killings. Despite facing anti-incumbency sentiments, the BJP managed to achieve significant success in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

In the Udupi district, the party secured all five seats, while in Dakshina Kannada, it won six out of eight seats, with the Congress capturing the remaining two.

In a bid to curb Hindutva forces, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a stern warning. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT, and BT, Priyank Kharge, even mentioned the possibility of banning organizations such as Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah later clarified that his government had not discussed any plans to ban the RSS.

