Justice Krishna S Dixit of the Karnataka High Court landed himself in soup after he questioned the behavior of a rape victim and called her 'unbecoming'. He is stated to have found the woman's statement "a bit difficult to believe."

Justice Dixit had questioned the victim's actions as to why she went to the office at 11 pm and why was it not objectionable for her to drink with the rape accused and why she had allowed him to stay with her till morning.

Besides, the judge found that she failed to explain why she did not alert the police or why she did not approach the court at the earliest point of time when the accused was forcing her for sexual favours.

According to reports, Judge Dixit in his remarks stated, "The explanation offered by her that after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep is unbecoming of an Indian woman." He further added that it was "not the way our women react when they are ravished."

Judge's remarks sparks anger among people

He stated this while he granted bail to the rape accused. His remarks initiated rage and anger among people and there were protests.

People went on to ask the judge whether there was there a rulebook or a guide on how to be a rape victim. An illustration made by @PENPENCILDRAW highlighting some controversial remarks made by Indian judges was widely shared online in protest of the judge's remarks.

A letter was penned by a senior Delhi-based lawyer, Aparna Bhatt to the chief justice of India and the three female judges of the Supreme Court in response to the ruling.

In her letter, Bhatt asked if there a protocol for rape victims that she wasn't aware of. She appealed to the Supreme Court judges to intervene in the matter as the remarks made by Judge Dixit were 'misogyny at its worst', she said.

These remarks were obviously unnecessary for consideration of the anticipatory bail to the accused, and criticism came from various quarters. The remarks damage the victim's character as it did not give her an opportunity to defend herself.

Following the protest, Judge Dixit expunged the following remarks from the Court order: "the explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman; that is not the way our women react when they are ravished"

Justice Dixit has further clarified that the observations made by the High Court shall not influence the investigation of the offences alleged and the likely trial.