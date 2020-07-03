In a major development, 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's associate Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zamurani was killed in Karachi, Pakistan on July 2, Wednesday. The close aid of the globally designated terrorist was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Known to be the right hand of Hafiz Saeed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zamurani was the Makaran head of Lashkar e Tayyiba (LeT)) in Balochistan and had links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as well.

Who was Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zamurani?

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zamurani was associated with terror camps functioning from Pakistan and provided training to terrorists to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir. He was responsible for inducting, readying and sending militants to the valley.

He also perpetrated to radicalize the locals of J&K after the government of India scrapped Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Since August 5 last year, he had arranged for a number of rallies in the valley with an aim to disrupt peace.

Furthermore, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zamurani had been involved in the killing of several political activists in Balochistan. Along with his men, he also attacked their houses and even threatened their family members.

Earlier this year, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, one of the most wanted terrorists by India, was convicted in a number of terror funding cases and was sent to jail for five-and-a-half years by a Pakistani court.

The JuD was financing terror by raising funds through non-profit organizations and trusts including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust among others.

Banned by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Saeed faces 23 terror cases in Pakistan alone. Even as he was put under house arrest a few times due to international pressure and India's repeated lament, Saeed continued to enjoy his freedom and even held public rallies against India.

Pakistan filed charges against him only after Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog for terror funding and money laundering put the country under "grey list". The grey and blacklisting at FATF have adverse consequences for Pakistan's international trade and investment.