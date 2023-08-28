Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the mega launch event of the Griha Laxmi guarantee scheme under which women heads of BPL families will get Rs 2,000 monthly allowance.

Speaking to reporters, CM Siddaramaiah stated his government had implemented three guarantee schemes during elections and the fourth one Griha Laxmi will be launched on August 30 in Mysuru city. People from Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Coorg districts will participate in the programme.

"More than a lakh people will attend the launch programme. Rahul Gandhi is attending the programme as an MP and Kharge in his capacity of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Kharge will inaugurate the scheme and I will preside over the function in the presence of Rahul Gandhi," he explained.

This is a big project in the country. For one year, the government is spending Rs 32,000 crore and for this year the government is incurring Rs 18,000 crore of expenditure. Woman heads of 1.33 crore families will get Rs 2,000 monthly allowance, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

With the implementation of guarantee schemes, every family will get Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 in their hands. From this, the purchasing capacity in the society will go up and it will contribute to the growth of economy and GDP. It will also create jobs, CM Siddaramaiah maintained.

(With inputs from IANS)