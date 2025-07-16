The Karnataka government has decided to halt its plan to acquire 1,777 acres of land in Devanahalli, near Bengaluru, intended for an aerospace park. This decision followed intense protests from local farmers who argued that the land is crucial for their agricultural livelihoods. The move has opened a strategic opportunity for Andhra Pradesh, which has quickly extended an invitation to aerospace companies to consider relocating to its state.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the cancellation of the land acquisition after multiple discussions with farmers and stakeholders. The Chief Minister emphasized that the decision was made to prioritize the farmers' interests, acknowledging their demands and the importance of their land for agriculture.

"We have completely dropped the land acquisition process in Channarayapatna and other villages of Devanahalli taluk," Siddaramaiah stated, underscoring the government's commitment to protecting the rights and livelihoods of the farmers.

In response, Andhra Pradesh's Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, took to social media platform X to invite the aerospace industry to consider Andhra Pradesh as an alternative location. Lokesh proposed that aerospace companies consider Andhra Pradesh, offering 8,000 acres of ready-to-use land near Bengaluru and promising attractive incentives through the state's aerospace policy.

"Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don't you look at Andhra Pradesh instead?" Lokesh wrote, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a viable option for aerospace firms seeking new opportunities.

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, was quick to respond to Lokesh's invitation. Patil emphasized that Karnataka offers more than just land; it boasts India's leading aerospace and defense ecosystem.

"Dear Nara Lokesh, Karnataka doesn't just offer land - it offers India's No. 1 aerospace and defense ecosystem," Patil stated.

He further highlighted Karnataka's significant contribution to India's aerospace output, noting that the state accounts for 65% of the country's aerospace production and ranks third globally. "It isn't about land alone - it's about talent, innovation, and a proven ecosystem," Patil asserted, underscoring the state's comprehensive approach to supporting the aerospace industry.

Despite the cancellation of the Devanahalli project, Karnataka remains committed to retaining its position as a leader in the aerospace sector. Minister Patil assured that the state would continue to provide the necessary land and ecosystem to support growth and new investments.

"We'll always ensure the 'LAND' and ecosystem needed to support both growth and new investments," he stated, reaffirming the state's dedication to fostering a conducive environment for the aerospace industry.

The decision to withdraw from the land acquisition process has been met with mixed reactions. While it marks a victory for the farmers who had been protesting against the acquisition, it also raises concerns about the potential relocation of industries to other states. Karnataka's Industries Minister G. Parameshwara addressed these concerns, stating that the state would not allow investors to move away and promising to offer land at other locations within Karnataka to retain the companies.