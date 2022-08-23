An FIR was lodged on Tuesday against a "godman" for sexually exploiting a woman for years, and his wife for helping him in the crime in Karnataka.

According to Avalahalli police, the accused Anandamurthy met the victim at a function five years back where he told her that in future, something bad will happen to her and her family.

Later, he said that all this can be averted if a worship is offered to the deity for which she has to come to his home.

When the woman reached his residence, he raped her after drugging her. The accused's wife Latha made a video of the heinous act, warned the victim of dire consequences and threatened to make her video viral if she reported the incident to anyone.

The accused kept on exploiting the victim over the years and kept on telling her that she is his lucky charm.

Recently, the family of the girl had fixed her engagement ceremony. Anandmurthy met the victim's to-be fiance and shared her nude pictures with him.

Anandmurthy also telephoned the victim's parents and warned them of dire consequences if they attempt to marry off their daughter.

The victim charged that Anandmurthy had extorted lakhs of rupees from her and exploited many other women.

