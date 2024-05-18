Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reviewed the preparedness for the rainy season during a high-level meeting with officials on Friday. The Chief Minister also issued directions to concerned officials on various other issues.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in a few districts of Karnataka and said Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms on May 18 and for the next one week.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G. Parameshwara ordered a probe into alleged negligence by police in the Anjali Ambigera murder case. Ambigera, 20, was stabbed to death by a youth when she was asleep at her house in the Veerapur Oni area of Hubballi on Wednesday early morning.

Commenting on the sex scandal case involving JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the Home Minister reiterated that attempts and procedures are on to bring the prime accused back to India.

Also on the day, the prosecution in the sexual harassment case against JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna argued before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court that a rape charge has been included against the JD-S MLA and he should be handed over to judicial custody.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar claimed that the Congress and INDIA bloc is winning the confidence of people across the country. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "I am confident the India alliance will win more than 40 seats in Uttar Pradesh."

(With inputs from IANS)