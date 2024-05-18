The national opposition INDIA-MVA alliance partners here on Friday gave a clarion call to save India, its Democracy and Constitution, and Maharashtra's dignity and self-respect, all of which are "under threat" from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The INDIA-MVA bloc allies organised a massive show of strength with top leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal among others, addressing the mammoth rally at BKC grounds.

The leaders slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the nation on the brink of collapse due to its faulty policies, destroying the Opposition parties, undermining democratic institutions, and diverting attention from the real issues confronting the masses and the country.

Diversion from real issues

"The BJP is a party of rentals... hired crowds, rented candidates, broken parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created an impression that all is well in the country... they don't have the courage to go to Manipur, but dare to bring an army of leaders and workers to Maharashtra to finish me," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking at the rally, Kejriwal said that PM Modi is trying to crush all opposition – destroy all opposition parties and jail their leaders, and divide Hindus-Muslims to divert attention from the big issues confronting the country and the masses.

"PM Modi wants to finish off all Opposition parties and all opponents, even in the BJP. If PM Modi is elected again, he will throw all top Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, M.K. Stalin and others in jail. Same with his party where he will oust Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and marginalise all other leaders," claimed Kejriwal.

Kharge said that the INDIA bloc has taken a vow to protect and save the Constitution. "PM Modi only claims to do good things for the country, keeps abusing the Congress and his only guarantee is to tell lies," said Kharge.

Sharad Pawar said that the government is misusing all Central agencies to threaten and silence the Opposition, and to finish off the Constitution, which would prove to be disastrous for the country's democracy and its future.

"PM Modi speaks on communal lines, on how the Opposition would take away the lands, livestock or 'mangalsutra', dividing the masses on religious lines... now is the time to give them a 100 per cent defeat to save the country," said Pawar.

The leaders also slammed the BJP for taking out a huge roadshow in Ghatkopar where 16 people were killed in a billboard crash "but PM Modi did not bother to go and meet the victims in the quest for votes".

The Opposition bloc leaders called upon the masses of the country to show the door to the BJP which did nothing on inflation, unemployment, for the poor, farmers, women and other sections, and help save the country from an "impending doom".

The INDIA-MVA rally took place simultaneously as the ruling BJP-NDA rally was also organised in the city.

(With inputs from IANS)