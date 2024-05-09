Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would get more than 272 seats in the Lok Sabha polls and form the government at the Centre.

In an interview with PTI Videos, he said the "warranty of Modi ji's guarantee' has expired and that a change is visible in the country with BJP losing the polls... I went to Kerala, Karnataka, little bit of Uttar Pradesh. I am getting information from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on polls. The warranty of Modi ji's guarantee expired. It is difficult for people to vote for Modi ji when the warranty has expired. That's why, a change is visible in the country."

Asked about BJP's slogan of '400 paar' (above 400) compared to the Congress party's target in the elections, he said the INDIA alliance would form the government. "We will win 20 seats in Kerala, 39 out of 39 in Tamil Nadu, one seat in Pondicherry, at least 14 in Karnataka, 14 seats in Telangana," said Revanth Reddy.

He further said, "Broadly, 272 is the magic number and the INDIA alliance will get "plus 272 seats."

On the backdrop of BJP's slogan of 'abi ki baar 400 par', he said Congress never raises mere slogans but is fighting polls on '5 nyay and 25 guarantees'. He alleged that the saffron party has not implemented its "promises" of two crore jobs per year, bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the poor and doubling farmers' income so far.

Telangana is likely to take the centre-stage now as the Lok Sabha polling is scheduled on May 13, 2024 with all the national campaigners of BJP already in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi will be in Telangana on Thursday to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He will address public meetings at Narsapur (Medak) and Saroornagar (Malkajgiri).

From the BJP, Amit Shah is slated to address a public meeting in Bhuvanagiri at 10:30 a.m. while Rajnath Singh will hold election rallies in Banswada and Zaheerabad.

(With inputs from agencies)