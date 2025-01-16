A shocking incident of a ninth-class student ending life allegedly after being tortured by two young men was reported from the Gadag district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The deceased girl (15) is a ninth-standard student. The victim hanged herself at her residence when there was no one present at home. The incident took place at Banagara Colony in Ganjendragarh town in Gadag district.

The family has alleged that 18-year-old Mutturaj Myageri and 19-year-old Junaidsaab Kandagal tortured the victim to fall in love with them and have a relationship. Not able to take the torture, she died by suicide.

The two accused claimed that they were in love with Khushi and pestered her. When they forced her to have a relationship, Khushi complained to the family. The elders warned the accused not to bother Khushi. Despite warnings, the two accused followed her and continued the torture. Not able to take the torture, the girl ended her life.

The family of Khushi lodged a case against Mutturaj Myageri and Junaidsaab Kandagal with the Gajendragarh police station.

Former minister and BJP leader Kalakappa Bandi has condemned the incident and urged the police to initiate strict action against the accused persons.

The family and the Hindu activists have alleged that this is a case of love jihad and the police should probe the incident in this angle.

The sensational incident of the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath by the jilted lover Fayaz Kondikoppa at the college campus in Hubballi city of Karnataka has raised a debate on love jihad in Karnataka. On the evening of April 18, 2024, Fayaz attacked her with a knife, stabbing her repeatedly and killing her.

However, Karnataka police, in their charge sheet submitted to the Hubballi court in connection with the MCA student Neha Hiremath murder case, ruled out the love jihad angle and stated that refusal of marriage resulted in her murder. The charge sheet has not referenced love jihad throughout its entirety.

(With inputs from IANS)