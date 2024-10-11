The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to withdraw the cases in connection with the Hubballi police station riot in which more than 150 persons were booked for attacking the police in 2022.

The move stirred a controversy as the BJP has strongly objected to the decision and charged that the Congress government is supporting terrorists. Commenting over the development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained that the government will have the power to withdraw certain cases.

When asked about the decision regarding the withdrawal of 43 police cases including the Hubballi riot case in the cabinet meeting, he stated, that the government has the power to withdraw certain cases and he will verify the details. "The BJP always launches agitations over lies. I will talk about this matter after verifying the issue," he said.

Speaking to the media, IT Minister Priyank Kharge stated that it has been decided to withdraw the police cases which were lodged with political motives. Few cases were discussed and they were withdrawn.

In the riot cases, the accused are named as others and after getting the investigation done, the cases are taken back. There is no politics in it, he defended the move.

One of the cases against BJP MLC C.T. Ravi has also been taken back. Will they say it is political? All cases were verified and after getting the information at the local level, the closure report was filed, Kharge maintained.

Objecting to the move, BJP MLC N. Ravikumar stated on Friday, "On April 16, 2022, in Hubballi, a miscreant allegedly made derogatory comments about Islam in a WhatsApp message, leading to a mob surrounding the police station. The police had already arrested him by then. Despite this, the mob demanded that he be handed over to them and tried to take the law into their own hands. It was said that the statement wasn't directed at all towards minorities."

The next day, thousands of people took out a procession, climbed onto a police jeep, and hoisted the Islamic flag. They pelted stones at the police, injuring several officers. Half of Hubballi was shut down that day. Shockingly, the state government has now cancelled the FIR related to this incident, with the cabinet approving it on Thursday. This is an absolute disgrace, Ravikumar charged.

In KJ Halli and DJ Halli violence in Bengaluru, former Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's house was set on fire. He said that this government is now planning to withdraw such cases as well.

They don't take seriously the incident where "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were raised in Vidhana Soudha. In Mangaluru, a terrorist who planted a cooker bomb was referred to as "My Brother" by this government. The same government, in a cabinet decision, has withdrawn the cases against the miscreants, terrorists, and extremists who threw stones at the police jeep and set it on fire. Ravikumar added that the BJP takes this very seriously and strongly condemns it.

He further demanded that the cases be re-registered, and the accused be arrested. There is no question of letting them go. The state president and other key leaders of the party will speak on this matter in the coming days and make a plan to fight against it, he stated.

The angry mob in Hubballi had attacked the police station, damaged 10 police vehicles and attacked a police inspector and six cops over the WhatsApp post. The police had arrested 152 persons in connection with the violence and lodged 12 cases regarding the violence.

