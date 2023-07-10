Dy CM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that they will stage a silent protest on July 12 against the alleged conspiracy of the BJP government to end the political career of Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Dy CM Shivakumar said that BJP union government is attempting to conspire and end political career of Rahul Gandhi.

He said that the Karnataka Congress would organise a silent protest on July 12 at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, myself, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, all MLAs, ministers, MPs and leaders will take part," Shivakumar said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi has never damaged the prestige of the country. There is a conspiracy to end his political career in the pretext of the speech he delivered in Karnataka.

"We condemn this. The message has to be sent to the opposition and across the country to stand with Rahul Gandhi who is standing for truth and the country," Shivakumar said.

He said that the BJP was not able to tolerate the success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and our big success in Karnataka that is why his membership of Parliament was suspended.

"The Congress has won in all constituencies where Rahul Gandhi took out Pada Yatra," Shivakumar stated.

He said that the suggestion had come to take up Bharat Jodo Yatra from East to West in India. BJP after seeing his popularity, success is conspiring against him.

"It has been decided to observe silent protest under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. I urge the party workers to participate in large numbers," he said.

He said that the meeting of the opposition will take place in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

"Mallikarjun Kharge has also invited Sonia Gandhi. She has given a positive response. We welcome all opposition leaders who are participating in the meet," Shivakumar said.

